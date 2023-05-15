Longtime school crossing guard honored by Lewisville citizens

The City of Lewisville Facebook Group recently honored a longtime school crossing guard at Southridge Elementary School by proclaiming May 1st as “Ms. Pat Stone Crossing Guard Appreciation Day.”

“Pat Stone is more than a local crossing guard, she is a hometown hero! As a lifelong resident of our city and equipped a servant’s heart, she felt called to duty early on,” said local resident Elle Rivera.

The following proclamation was posted on the citizen-run Facebook group by Winston Edmondson:

“About 60 years ago, when the City of Lewisville’s police department consisted of a Chief and just 3 police officers, Ms. Pat Stone asked if she and a few of her friends could help keep students safe before and after school from the cars that were speeding up and down the streets. The Chief suggested that she stay home and tend to her own children. Ms. Pat thanked him for his suggestion, and then she called up a state trooper and asked for help. The trooper showed Ms. Pat and her friends how to make the stop signs, and how to direct traffic for the kiddos, and that’s exactly what they did! That’s the story of how Ms. Pat became Lewisville’s very first crossing guard. At 89 years old, she’s still at it! For all her years of service to this community, on behalf of the People of Lewisville, it is my honor to proclaim that today, May 1, is “Ms. Pat Stone the Crossing Guard Appreciation Day!” Thank you for all that you do!”