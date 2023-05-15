Monday, May 15, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Longtime school crossing guard honored by Lewisville citizens

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Pat Stone, 89, is a longtime Lewisville school crossing guard.

The City of Lewisville Facebook Group recently honored a longtime school crossing guard at Southridge Elementary School by proclaiming May 1st as “Ms. Pat Stone Crossing Guard Appreciation Day.”

“Pat Stone is more than a local crossing guard, she is a hometown hero! As a lifelong resident of our city and equipped a servant’s heart, she felt called to duty early on,” said local resident Elle Rivera.

The following proclamation was posted on the citizen-run Facebook group by Winston Edmondson:

“About 60 years ago, when the City of Lewisville’s police department consisted of a Chief and just 3 police officers, Ms. Pat Stone asked if she and a few of her friends could help keep students safe before and after school from the cars that were speeding up and down the streets. The Chief suggested that she stay home and tend to her own children. Ms. Pat thanked him for his suggestion, and then she called up a state trooper and asked for help. The trooper showed Ms. Pat and her friends how to make the stop signs, and how to direct traffic for the kiddos, and that’s exactly what they did! That’s the story of how Ms. Pat became Lewisville’s very first crossing guard. At 89 years old, she’s still at it! For all her years of service to this community, on behalf of the People of Lewisville, it is my honor to proclaim that today, May 1, is “Ms. Pat Stone the Crossing Guard Appreciation Day!” Thank you for all that you do!”

Previous articleNational relay honoring fallen military, first responders, coming to area
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.