National relay honoring fallen military, first responders, coming to area

The Carry The Load movement will walk through Lantana and Argyle to honor and remember fallen military and first responders.

This Saturday, May 20, Denton County Emergency Services District (ESD) #1 will be participating in a Carry The Load walk that will begin at 9 a.m. at E.P. Rayzor Elementary School in Lantana and end at Argyle Fire Station 511 around 11 a.m. The walk is part of its 20,000-mile national relay.

The route is 7 miles long and participants may walk all or parts of it at any point along the route, or just meet at the end of the walk at Fire Station 511, 511 S. Gibbons Road, Argyle. Refreshments will be provided at Station 511 after the walk.

Marty B’s is on the route and will also be providing refreshments and cheering on participants. The route passes by the home of a Gold Star family whose loved one died in service to our nation.

Some walkers will wear their full fire/police/armed forces gear during the route to represent the “load they carry” for Memorial Day.

ESD #1 is collaborating with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Argyle Police Department, and Bartonville Police Department to provide assistance along the route. Their police chiefs and ESD #1 Fire Chief Ricky Vaughan, a Navy veteran, will also be walking.

Register to walk on the ESD #1 team here.

Carry The Load, a nonprofit organization, was founded by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs and started as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day to provide active ways to honor our nation’s heroes and raise funds to provide services to first responders, veterans, and their families. Some of the ESD #1 personnel and their colleagues from other departments have been the recipients of their services.