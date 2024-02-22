Luther College Symphony Orchestra to perform in Flower Mound

The Luther College Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Daniel Baldwin, will perform next month in Flower Mound as part of its spring 2024 tour, its first extended tour in six years.

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 21 at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 6101 Morriss Road. The concert will be open to the public with a freewill donation taken at the door.

The program begins with “Three Dance Episodes” from Leonard Bernstein’s “On the Town.” The orchestra will once again perform Pelléas et Mélisande Suite, Op. 80, by Gabriel Fauré along with “Introduction and Gopak” from “The Fair at Sorochinsk” by Modest Mussorgsky, “Siegfried Idyll” by Richard Wagner and “Huapango” by Jose Pablo Moncayo.

Symphony Orchestra, Luther’s largest and oldest orchestral ensemble, is one of Luther’s four main touring ensembles. The Symphony travels regularly in the United States and maintains a three-week residency in Vienna every four years, next scheduled for January 2023. More than 70 student musicians, representing a variety of academic majors, perform with the orchestra. Many are also involved in chamber music, choir, band or a jazz ensemble.

“Apart from two, month-long residencies in Vienna, Austria in 2019 and 2023, this will be the orchestra’s first opportunity in more than six years to take an extended tour,” Baldwin said. “We bring with us a beautiful program and a large, talented group of student musicians. We’re very grateful for all those who’ve worked to make our tour possible.”

Baldwin is the head of the Music Department and has served as director of orchestra activities at Luther since 1997. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Furman University and Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees from the University of Texas at Austin.

Luther is home to one of the largest undergraduate music programs in the nation, with five choirs, three orchestras, two bands and two jazz bands. One-third of all Luther students participate in music, including large ensembles, faculty-coached chamber groups, private lessons and master classes. Nearly 175 music majors study music theory, ear training, history, education, composition, jazz, church music and performance. Learn more at luther.edu/music.