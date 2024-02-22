Apply now for scholarships from Women of Flower Mound

The Women of Flower Mound is now accepting applications for several scholarships for local students.

The following scholarships will be awarded:

One $4,000 scholarship to a female planning to pursue a degree in a STEAM profession

One $3,000 scholarship to a male or female planning to pursue a degree in engineering

Two $3,000 scholarships to males or females for other disciplines

One $1,000 scholarship to a male or female planning to attend vocational or trade school, not a 4-year college or university

To be eligible, applicants must have graduated in December 2023 or be graduating in May or June 2024, and they must live in Flower Mound or attend high school in Flower Mound.

Click here for more information and to apply by the March 23 deadline.