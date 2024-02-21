Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Lewisville ISD announces Teacher of the Year finalists

By Mark Smith
The five finalists for Lewisville ISD's Elementary Teacher of the Year award (photo courtesy of LISD).

Lewisville ISD announced this week the 10 finalists for the 2023-24 Teacher of the Year awards.

Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp surprised and congratulated the finalists at school. The five elementary school finalists are:

  • Deborah Bianco, Ethridge Elementary
  • Stacey Domzalski, Prairie Trail Elementary
  • Brian Edley, Peters Colony Elementary
  • Jasmine Richard, Memorial STEM Academy
  • Jennifer Rodgers, Flower Mound Elementary
The five finalists for Lewisville ISD’s Secondary Teacher of the Year award (photo courtesy of LISD).

The five secondary school finalists are:

  • Ashleigh Barron, Marcus 9th Grade
  • Donna Friend, Hebron High
  • Casey McCluskey, Marcus High
  • Donna Niewinski, Shadow Ridge Middle
  • Holly Reynolds, Lamar Middle

The district also announced the winners of the Teacher of the Year awards for each campus for 2023-24. Click here to see the full list.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

