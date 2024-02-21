Lewisville ISD announces Teacher of the Year finalists

Lewisville ISD announced this week the 10 finalists for the 2023-24 Teacher of the Year awards.
Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp surprised and congratulated the finalists at school. The five elementary school finalists are:
- Deborah Bianco, Ethridge Elementary
- Stacey Domzalski, Prairie Trail Elementary
- Brian Edley, Peters Colony Elementary
- Jasmine Richard, Memorial STEM Academy
- Jennifer Rodgers, Flower Mound Elementary
The five secondary school finalists are:
- Ashleigh Barron, Marcus 9th Grade
- Donna Friend, Hebron High
- Casey McCluskey, Marcus High
- Donna Niewinski, Shadow Ridge Middle
- Holly Reynolds, Lamar Middle
The district also announced the winners of the Teacher of the Year awards for each campus for 2023-24. Click here to see the full list.