Lewisville ISD announces Teacher of the Year finalists

Lewisville ISD announced this week the 10 finalists for the 2023-24 Teacher of the Year awards.

Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp surprised and congratulated the finalists at school. The five elementary school finalists are:

Deborah Bianco, Ethridge Elementary

Stacey Domzalski, Prairie Trail Elementary

Brian Edley, Peters Colony Elementary

Jasmine Richard, Memorial STEM Academy

Jennifer Rodgers, Flower Mound Elementary

The five secondary school finalists are:

Ashleigh Barron, Marcus 9th Grade

Donna Friend, Hebron High

Casey McCluskey, Marcus High

Donna Niewinski, Shadow Ridge Middle

Holly Reynolds, Lamar Middle

The district also announced the winners of the Teacher of the Year awards for each campus for 2023-24. Click here to see the full list.