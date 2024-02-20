Fairway Drive (the Dam Road) to close temporarily

The city of Grapevine announced Tuesday that roadwork planned for next week will result in the closure of Fairway Drive — colloquially called the Dam Road by many — for the entire work week.

On Monday, Feb. 26, crews will close Fairway Drive from the entrance of Cowboys Golf Course to the Grapevine Golf Course, nearly two miles from the north side of the dam to south of it. Crews will make necessary pavement repairs during the week, according to the city, and reopen the road on the evening of Friday, March 1.

Both directions of Fairway Drive — an alternate route many commuters use to bypass highway traffic — will be unavailable for pass-through next week. Detour signs will be in place during the closure.