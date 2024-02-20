Tuesday, February 20, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Braum’s looking to hire dozens more for new store on FM 407

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
29
Photo courtesy of Braum's

The Braum’s store that will open next month on FM 407 in Double Oak wants to hire 30-40 more people soon.

Jen Hommel, a Braum’s area recruiter said the open positions include some in management, and there are some available for different ages, different times of day and part-time positions in need of flexible schedules. Click here for more information and to apply.

The new Braum’s location, the company’s 310th store, will be located at 8421 FM 407, near Tropical Smoothie Cafe. It will serve the restaurant’s regular menu with burgers, fries, ice cream and more, and it will have a Fresh Market section to shop in.

“This location has been in the works for a few years, so we’re really excited to get the store open and to be in Double Oak,” Hommel said. “We look forward to serving our guests in this community.”

The new store will open on March 19.

Previous article
Stroup: Oh no! Now it’s ‘Bad Grandpa’
Next article
Fairway Drive (the Dam Road) to close temporarily
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.