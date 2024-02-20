Braum’s looking to hire dozens more for new store on FM 407

The Braum’s store that will open next month on FM 407 in Double Oak wants to hire 30-40 more people soon.

Jen Hommel, a Braum’s area recruiter said the open positions include some in management, and there are some available for different ages, different times of day and part-time positions in need of flexible schedules. Click here for more information and to apply.

The new Braum’s location, the company’s 310th store, will be located at 8421 FM 407, near Tropical Smoothie Cafe. It will serve the restaurant’s regular menu with burgers, fries, ice cream and more, and it will have a Fresh Market section to shop in.

“This location has been in the works for a few years, so we’re really excited to get the store open and to be in Double Oak,” Hommel said. “We look forward to serving our guests in this community.”

The new store will open on March 19.