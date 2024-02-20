Stroup: Oh no! Now it’s ‘Bad Grandpa’

It just doesn’t seem fair that Bad Grandma get all the negative press. After all, Grandpa Cappy isn’t always at his best. And although well-meaning while the grandkids he spoils…there are occasions when his best laid plans are foiled. Things don’t always work out like what he has in mind. But I’ll give him an “E” for effort and a “T” for he tried.

While it’s awesome to spend time with the young’uns it’s also nice when the adults get to be alone to chat. That means entertaining the kids where we’re not at. (A little awkward but it does rhyme!)

A recent fam dinner here at our home couldn’t have gone better. Or could it? Planning ahead Cappy, at my behest, had searched for the video of the 40 year old movie ~ “E.T.” (certainly not nearly as outlandish as “Star Wars” has proven to be). Since the kidlets were so enamored with it we figured “E.T.” would be quite a hit. I mean it has all the right elements to be just the thing: like little kids, a monster from outer space and clueless parents who couldn’t keep up the pace!

So Cappy searched high and low looking for this kid’s show. Not an easy task for a movie made this long ago. Who would think that the two periods (..) in the title “E.T.” would have such significance in finding the right film to put on TV? Cappy did a search on ET (sic) and Bingo, found a movie named “Extraterrestrial!” Excellent—Perfect—A job well done! He started the movie and sat back to wait for the kids to giggle and grin. Satisfied they were settled in and at peace he returned to the kitchen where the rest of the adults could get some relief. He was met with applause and many thanks for creating some nice quiet adult space.

But wait! It was no time at all when Jaci (age 11) appeared in the kitchen with bad news to report. “Uh,” she stammered. “I don’t think we should be watching this. One of the men just called one of the ladies ‘the B____word.’” Cappy couldn’t move fast enough to click on abort! He immediately sought the assistance of our local E.T. expert…our 40 something year-old son. On invitation Brad entered the room and laying eyes on the movie title “Extraterrestrial!” was quick to point out this was not the right one. This one was described as a horror flick and rated for viewers 18 and older. Poor Cappy was devastated. Shook his head and shrugged his shoulders. Good news…the correct E.T. was located and watched without dread. But I remember Ryker my 6-year-old grandson complaining, “That was sure boring.” Yep, that’s what he said!

So this is why Cappy was dubbed “BAD GRANDPA!”

Lucky for him the moniker didn’t stick

No matter how often I remind the grandkids of it!