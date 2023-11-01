Obituary: Mary Kay Walker

Mary Kay Walker, who was involved in the Flower Mound community for decades, died Thursday in Dallas.

She was 78.

Walker and her husband moved to Flower Mound in 1996 and soon got involved in the growing community. In 2009, Walker stepped up to be a founding member of the new Flower Mound Senior Center and the President of the Seniors In Motion Auxiliary, a position she held for over a decade.

Walker also developed the Volunteer Program at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound when the hospital opened in April 2010. She has served as Treasurer of the Meadows at Cross Timbers Homeowners Association since 2009. Walker is a past board member for Youth and Family Counseling. She volunteered with the Denton County Retired Seniors Volunteer Program and completed the United Way of Denton County’s Project Blueprint Board Leadership Training.

According to her obituary posted online Wednesday, visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8 at Flower Mound Funeral Home, 3550 Firewheel Drive. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at First Baptist Church of Lewisville, 1251 Valley Ridge Blvd. Interment will follow at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas. A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. that day at Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 West Windsor Drive.

Click here to read more about Walker in a feature that first appeared in The Cross Timbers Gazette in October 2020.