Trick-or-treating taken to new heights in Northlake with candy delivered by drone

In a world-first, Manna Drone Delivery — Europe’s largest and most-advanced drone delivery operator — took trick-or-treating to new heights this week — delivering candy in Northlake’s Pecan Square by drone.

Trick or treating kicked-off Manna Drone Delivery’s first U.S. operations, delivering in Pecan Square, according to a company news release. Residents will have the opportunity to order a range of food and beverages from national and local retailers.

“After over four years of operations and over 150,000 flights logged in Europe, we are excited to be touching down in the United States to offer the residents of Dallas/Fort Worth a lightning-quick and sustainable home delivery service,” said Andrew Patton, Head of U.S. for Manna Drone Delivery. “We are taking Halloween to new heights, with a fun new way for kids to trick or treat – especially when the weather isn’t very Halloween compatible!”

Manna is also partnering with the Tarrant Area Food Bank, which serves nearly 1 million meals a week to residents in North Texas, by making a donation for every flight conducted this year. Service will be available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to members of the Pecan Square community. Select products and sweet treats from popular local retailers Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures, and The Touring Chocolatier, as well as some notable national brands, will be available for purchase.

“We’re excited to see Manna commercialize drone delivery in the US at the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone, bringing an innovative last-mile delivery solution to Pecan Square residents,” said Christopher Ash, senior vice president of aviation business development for Hillwood. “At Hillwood, we are a team collaborating to bring innovative supply chain technologies to North Texas and provide next-level amenities to the communities we reach.”

To learn more about Manna’s drone delivery services, visit www.manna.aero.