Mary Kay Walker: A devotion to volunteering

Mary Kay Walker has a long history of helping the community.

In her professional life, she worked in the collections department for Sears, Bank One and MCI WorldCom. While doing this, she earned a Litigation Paralegal Certificate from Southern Methodist University. It was during this time that she volunteered at Legal Aid for Dallas among other community events.

Walker and her husband moved to Flower Mound in February 1996. Now retired, Walker has four children and six grandchildren. When the Town of Flower Mound expressed an interest in having a stand-alone senior center in 2009, she stepped up to be a founding member and the President of the Seniors In Motion Auxiliary, a position she still holds today.

She also developed the Volunteer Program at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound when the hospital opened in April 2010. She has served as Treasurer of the Meadows at Cross Timbers Homeowners Association since 2009. Walker is a past board member for Youth and Family Counseling. She volunteers with the Denton County Retired Seniors Volunteer Program and completed the United Way of Denton County’s Project Blueprint Board Leadership Training.

Walker was recently certified as a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Wellness Volunteer and is President of the M.A.G.I.C. seniors group at First Baptist Church Lewisville. She serves as an alternate on the Town of Flower Mound’s Transportation Commission.

In 2014, Walker was named “Advocate of the Year” by the Texas Parks and Recreation Services North Region Conference. President Obama and the Corporation for National Community Service awarded her the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

“Volunteering is a joy for me,” said Walker. “My favorite reason for volunteering is the people I meet every day. I hope I make a difference in the community by making it a better place to live and work.”