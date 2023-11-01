Blood drives to be held around southern Denton County

Carter BloodCare recently announced that it will hold three blood drives in different parts of southern Denton County this month.

“Local patients and their families are thankful for lifesaving blood donors,” the organization said in a news release. “This month, Texans are urged to help neighbors in need by donating at a Carter BloodCare blood drive. It takes less than an hour to donate and save three lives. By donating blood, residents help those needing emergency surgeries, children fighting cancer, patients having organ transplants, mothers going through difficult childbirths, and older adults with age-related health issues.”

As thanks for giving, each person who donates blood with Carter BloodCare in November will receive a brand-new fleece blanket, a popular gift ahead of the holidays.

The first local blood drive is scheduled for Nov. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Live Young Wellness Spa, 2931 Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound. Click here to sign up.

The last one this month will be held Nov. 19 from 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Road in Argyle. Click here to sign up.

Another blood drive will be held that day, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lantana Community Church, 2200 East Jeter Road in Bartonville. Click here to sign up.