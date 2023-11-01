Wednesday, November 1, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Blood drives to be held around southern Denton County

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare recently announced that it will hold three blood drives in different parts of southern Denton County this month.

“Local patients and their families are thankful for lifesaving blood donors,” the organization said in a news release. “This month, Texans are urged to help neighbors in need by donating at a Carter BloodCare blood drive. It takes less than an hour to donate and save three lives. By donating blood, residents help those needing emergency surgeries, children fighting cancer, patients having organ transplants, mothers going through difficult childbirths, and older adults with age-related health issues.”

As thanks for giving, each person who donates blood with Carter BloodCare in November will receive a brand-new fleece blanket, a popular gift ahead of the holidays.

The first local blood drive is scheduled for Nov. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Live Young Wellness Spa, 2931 Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound. Click here to sign up.

The last one this month will be held Nov. 19 from 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Road in Argyle. Click here to sign up.

Another blood drive will be held that day, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lantana Community Church, 2200 East Jeter Road in Bartonville. Click here to sign up.

Previous article
Progress being made on Lakeside Village projects
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.