Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Progress being made on Lakeside Village projects

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Realty Capital, master developer of Lakeside Village

Construction in Lakeside Village in south Flower Mound has been buzzing and a variety of projects have popped up, giving visitors a sense of what is coming.

One project, the GDS Wealth Management building on Lakeside Village Boulevard, was completed in mid-September, and nearly two dozen employees are now working there, according to Realty Capital, developer of Lakeside. Designed by Dallas’ Parscale Group (in conjunction with Lakeside’s master architect, Larry Boerder), the building offers a taste of the Mediterranean-style architecture to come.

That distinctive style will multiply as the Mediterranean Villas — seven having just completed the framing stage — are adorned with the traditional Mediterranean elements, including red tile roofs and stucco exteriors. Each Mediterranean Villa will enjoy distinctive elevations, an exercise in teamwork between builder Corey Van Trease and architect Larry Boerder, who is responsible for each building’s contribution to Lakeside’s Mediterranean vibe.

Construction on 3111 Sunset, by far the most imposing of the projects, has reached the seventh of its planned 16 stories. 3111 Sunset will feature an array of high-end amenities, including a private bar, a sports lounge, an indoor golf simulator, a fully equipped fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool and spa overlooking the lake from the sixth floor, a private lounge on the 15th floor, and two guest suites.

Construction on the underground parking garage — which will serve the future restaurants on the lake — is expected to begin in 2024.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

