Friday, June 13, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County Sheriff’s Office helps recover $1 million in stolen property

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
765

Two suspects were arrested and booked into Denton County Jail as part of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s operation to investigate organized retail crimes in Denton County.

36-year-old Neeraj Singh Kanyal and 31-year-old Ankita Kanyal from Oak Point, Texas were both arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail for allegedly engaging in organized criminal activity and theft, among other charges.

The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division recovered $1 million worth of stolen merchandise. (Photo courtesy of DPS – North Texas Region)

The DPS’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) recovered $1 million worth of stolen merchandise as part of the operation.

In addition, $636,000 in cash was seized.

The group worked in collaboration with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding police departments.

As a result, a DPS CID special agent received an award from the Organized Retail Crimes Association, which recognizes outstanding dedication and thorough investigative work.

The investigation is still ongoing and the DPS – North Texas Region has not released any further information.

Previous article
Northlake Notes – June 2025
Next article
Elite Chef Competition returns to benefit Flower Mound Senior Center
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

Related Articles



Popular This Week