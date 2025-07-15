Tavern at Lakeside aims to donate $25,000 in Wednesday sales to Kerr County

The Tavern at Lakeside in Flower Mound announced it will be donating 100 percent of its sales on Wednesday to Kerr County and flood relief operations. Its goal is to send $25,000.

Owner Dave Coussirat said he made the decision after reading so many stories that have come out of the Texas Hill Country, including some that have affected people in southern Denton County and from his hometown of Houston.

“It hits really close to home with us,” he said. “For most people it’s only two or three degrees of separation from knowing someone that was in the floods and I think people are looking for an outlet because they feel helpless up here.”

So, on Wednesday, the Tavern is providing the community the opportunity to give back while enjoying the company of neighbors.

Coussirat said some of the business’s vendors have committed to matching the donations of the Tavern.

A list will be printed out and attached to the menu so guests can see which products can be bought so an additional cash donation will be made by the vendor.

On top of that, the Tavern will match any cash donations made by guests, up to $5,000.

Coussirat said he’s thankful for the community that has supported his business for more than six years. That has given him the opportunity to give back to a community in need.

“Without the support of the community, we wouldn’t be what we are today,” he said. “When you have a successful business, it makes it a lot easier to do things and the patrons are what made the tavern a success.”

There has been a lot of blame thrown around about who was at fault for the floods or what could have been done to prevent it. Coussirat said, no matter what, those affected should be helped.

“People should help people, so you don’t have to rely on the government,” he said. “If you can do something to help, stand up and help. This is the way we do that in Texas.”

The event will last from when the Tavern opens at 11 a.m. until it closes at 10 p.m.

“We really think it is going to be epic and I think people will enjoy the opportunity to help Kerr County,” said Coussirat. “We’re excited for it.”

Along with drinks, the Tavern serves a variety of foods, including tacos, salads and appetizers like buffalo wings and mozzarella squares.