Mitchell: Spend time with family this summer 

Spending time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren is a blessing and time we all cherish.

Making memories with family feeds the soul and reminds us about what is most important in life. In fact, in a Pew Research Center study, around 73 percent of U.S. citizens feel the same way, ranking family time as among the most important things to them.

July is typically a time when many families across North Texas take vacation – spending time with loved ones on a trip together to a favorite spot or enjoying activities at home.

Families can have a staycation by spending time together around an outdoor family cookout or enjoying a movie at home or a local theater.

Time spent in the company of our loved ones is always time well spent.

Families are the fabric of our society. They mold young minds and create the next generation of leaders. Families support us when we are facing trials and cheer us on as we succeed.

July is Family Fun Month, Family Meal Month and Family Reunion Month, which is why family is top of mind. As of July 2023, Denton County had an estimated 346,809 households with an average of 2.96 people per household, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In July 2022, Denton County had around 321,447 households with an average of 2.72 people per household.

Our families are part of what makes Denton County the best place to live, work and play.

I have wonderful memories of family reunions, gathering around a table filled with food and chatter or enjoying visits from family in and out of town. Each moment we spend together is a moment I will always treasure. Moreover, I look forward to the plans for more get-togethers in the months to come.

Many opportunities exist to enjoy an afternoon with family. Our communities in Precinct 3 have a variety of summer programs from yoga classes at Wayne Ferguson Plaza on Tuesday evenings in Lewisville to a multiple of parks surrounding Lewisville Lake in Lewisville, Highland Village, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores as well as Grapevine Lake in Flower Mound.

Plan a get-together at one of our many restaurants or grab food from your refrigerator for a fun picnic at your neighborhood park, preferably early in the day with these hot July temperatures.

Whatever you choose to do, what truly counts are the precious memories you make each time you spend a day with those you love. As former First Lady Barbara Bush once said, “When all the dust is settled and all the crowds are gone, the things that matter are faith, family, and friends.”

And as former American memoirist and poet Maya Angelou so succinctly stated: “I sustain myself with the love of family.”

