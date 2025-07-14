Krum man arrested for murder in fentanyl overdose case

A Krum man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal fentanyl overdose late last year, according to the Denton Police Department.

Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of N. Wood Street on Dec. 3, 2024, where Mark Saltsman, 64, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Following an investigation, detectives determined that 45-year-old George Howard Cook II allegedly had sold narcotics containing fentanyl to Saltsman prior to his death.

In June, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Saltsman’s cause of death as “mixed drug toxicity (heroin and fentanyl) with diabetic ketoacidosis.” Based on the ruling, Denton police obtained a murder warrant for Cook.

Cook was taken into custody Monday at his home. During the arrest, officers discovered heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamines in his possession, leading to an additional second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in the amount of 4 to 200 grams.

Cook is currently being held in the City of Denton Jail. Bond has not yet been set.