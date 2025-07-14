Clearly a Success: GK’s Services continues to shine

Not a day goes by when Grayson Soderholm isn’t pinching himself at least a little bit over his meteoric rise as Denton County’s favorite young entrepreneur and all-around great kid. After all, Grayson, now 16, humbly started GK’s Window Cleaning three years ago and quickly amassed a growing list of incredibly loyal clients and a staggering 50 5-star online reviews. Fast-forward to today, and the client list is booming in ways he could never have imagined, and the number of reviews has ballooned to over 200.

But it doesn’t stop there. Thanks to an unmatched work ethic, a growing team, a commitment to quality work, and a strong faith in God’s plan, his customers now include well-known local establishments, large commercial properties, and hundreds of recurring residential clients.

Word on the street is that he and his team have the ability to service buildings in Dallas that tower 80 stories.

Newly named GK’s Services LLC has recently expanded to include residential and commercial pressure washing and soft washing. After realizing a need to provide additional customer requests, Grayson purchased a custom-built pressure washing trailer in the fall of last year, and a few friends and family were the lucky recipients of some training.

“I feel overwhelmingly grateful and fortunate. All glory goes to God first, but praise also goes to my team, my family, and this community for supporting us. I couldn’t do it alone. It’s a true blessing to be trusted by our customers, and every day I am reminded of that. People have choices, and we are blessed to be considered. We don’t take that lightly.”

In a market where reliable service from faith-based companies is rare, Grayson’s stands out. Homeowners, business owners, and property managers value their sparkling windows, pristine driveways, and dependable professionalism.

It’s that rare combination of hustle, heart, and high standards that has customers raving and returning.

With GK’s Services, Grayson and his team specialize in exceptional and meticulous window cleaning services throughout the DFW area and, on occasion, even beyond. Their services ensure a streak-free shine and help maintain the condition of windows to enhance the property’s appearance, delivering amazing, noticeable results. With the recently added pressure and soft washing, they can service driveways, sidewalks, patios, siding, and much more.

They also provide spot treatment for oil, rust, grease, and other unsightly stains.

GK’s Services is easily becoming a family business. Grayson’s brother, Jack, manages and builds all custom screen orders, handles screen repairs, and, of course, performs installations. Grayson’s mom, Rita, has been managing the business full-time, including interacting with customers, scheduling and communicating with team members, as well as helping with social media. Grayson’s plans include retiring his dad from Lockheed Martin and utilizing Robb’s MBA achievement to help lead the business operations and competitive landscape. And after his sister is done with flight school, he intends to capitalize on her ability to get him around.

Grayson admits he is still learning. Every day is a new challenge, and that’s what keeps it exciting. The schedule is never the same, and the customers, homes, and businesses are always different. That being said, he is humbled every time they get a repeat customer.

“That just says a lot for us,” Grayson said. “We are so thankful that people trust us once, but when people come back a second and third time, we are truly honored.”

Grayson believes it’s important to give back to the community, so the team offers complimentary cleaning services to places like Little Joe’s Farmstead, a farm-to-table restaurant in Bartonville. This is because it’s a meaningful organization that Mr. Jim Reid has carefully built while donating proceeds to support families of child cancer patients. Grayson humbly offers his time to Broken Halos Haven’s “Man Camp” for boys who no longer have fathers to teach and guide them, and become Mighty Men of God. And although Grayson didn’t say this directly, Rita proudly shared that occasionally, they get a few folks on the schedule that just need a window or two cleaned “just to see the birds from their bedroom.” Grayson happily stops by for a chat while volunteering his time, and more often than not, a quick hug.

“I love when people call and want to share how Grayson made them feel, that truly means more than anything,” Rita said. “I love when they are happy with their clean windows or driveways, of course, but when they tell me that Grayson and the team were polite and respectful, and their windows are sparkling, that’s heartfelt.”

GK’s Services has been a proud member of the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce for over a year now, and Grayson insists that every business consider this membership as an investment. He has met so many people at the weekly meetings and loves to share services and recommendations. His more recent enrollment is with the newly-formed Argyle Business Association, run by Lynn and Curt Seeden from The Seeden Club and Seeden Photography in Argyle. It has grown rather quickly and Grayson credits a lot of his success to this particular group.

“I have really grown as a business owner; they have helped to develop me and keep me uncomfortable, which is one of the keys to success, but also being of service to others is most important,” he said.

Grayson has met some extraordinary people during these weekly meetings, namely the founder of Spirit of a Hero, Rick Turner, and the President, Matt Kipp. Spirit of a Hero is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing financial, developmental, and community support to veterans of the United States armed forces, first responders, front-line workers, and their families.

For the month of July, Grayson would like to share that 15% of the businesses’ profits will be donated to Spirit of a Hero. Spirit of a Hero raises awareness of veteran behavioral issues, provides hope and support, and bridges gaps in services through community-driven activities. Please check their website out at spiritofahero.org.

Grayson recognizes that he is a 16-year-old overseeing everything involved in running a real business. From last-minute requests to large construction cleans, long days, and early mornings, he has to remember to make time for himself, too.

“We are growing steadily, as a company and as a team, but I have faith that God has a plan. More importantly, I trust that plan,” he said.

Grayson’s favorite bible verse is Philippians 4:6-7: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” This daily reminder helps when things can feel equally exciting and naturally a bit overwhelming.

Grayson and GK’s Services would be honored to be your next choice for window cleaning or power washing. Grayson genuinely looks forward to meeting new customers and seeing folks around the community. He hopes you will consider reaching out so that he can be of service to you! Please visit gksservicesdfw.com. You can also call or text him directly at 469-559-6731.

