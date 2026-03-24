H-E-B near Robson Ranch to have fuel station, car wash

Popular grocery chain H-E-B is expected to have a fuel station and car wash at its planned Denton location along Robson Ranch Road.

According to a filing with the state, H-E-B plans to spend $1.5 million to add a fuel kiosk with eight fuel pumps and and automatic car wash.

Construction is expected to start in early June and be completed in early November.

However, H-E-B spokesperson Mabrie Jackson said it does not have an anticipated opening date for the store.

The store planned for Robson Ranch Road will be one of two H-E-B locations to serve the City of Denton.

Actually, the location going in along Robson Ranch Road was almost built on the other side of the road in Argyle.

When it was announced H-E-B chose Denton, Argyle pivoted and has since celebrated its first grocery store, a Tom Thumb at Harvest Town Center.

The second Denton location was announced at the end of July 2025 and will be further north, near the University of North Texas.

In other H-E-B news, the grocer bought land in Flower Mound’s Furst Ranch development and the Town approved a parking plan for a possible location back in May 2025.