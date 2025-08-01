Twice as Nice: A second H-E-B is coming to the Denton area

Another H-E-B will be built in Denton County, this one at the northeast corner of University Drive and Bonnie Brae Street, near the University of North Texas.

According to Mabrie Jackson, the managing director of public affairs for H-E-B, construction on the 119,000-square-foot store is set to begin in the late spring of 2026.

The popular grocer bought the property in October 2015 and is currently working with the city through the permitting process.

It will be the second H-E-B in Denton, with the first one announced in March to be built at the northwest corner of I-35W and Robson Ranch Road.

There was a chance for the first store to be built on the Argyle side of the road, the grocer opted for Denton, instead, leading Argyle to take a glass-half-full approach to the decision.

More recently, H-E-B announced it bought 22.8 acres of land at Furst Ranch, a development located in Flower Mound.

The Town’s Council was excited to bring in the possibility of an H-E-B at Furst Ranch, unanimously voting to approve a parking request made by the grocer.

For more information on H-E-B in Denton County, click here.