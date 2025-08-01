Barton: Rain was hard to come by as July heated up

July wasted no time in turning up the thermostat and ditching the umbrella in Denton County.

By the numbers, July was pretty close to normal; the average high was 94, which was one degree cooler than normal (95.4) while the average low was 73.9, one degree above normal.

Our hottest days so far this year were July 24-25 when the temperature reached 100 at Denton Enterprise Airport. The coolest low was 69 on the morning of July 14.

Rainfall? Not much. Through July 26, Denton recorded only .43″. Twelve-hundredths fell on the fourth, fifth and sixth of July, just in time for the holiday weekend. Another .20″ fell on July 8. Six hundredths fell on July 12 and 14, and… that was it. Less than half an inch, which is the first month we’ve fallen significantly below average rainfall collection for January through July; a total of 20.63″ so far this year.

Severe weather? Again, not much. A few storms over Independence Day weekend knocked over a few trees. On July 8, a few strong storms “wind-pruned” a few more trees.

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts temperatures slightly warmer than normal, with near-normal precipitation this month. That means highs averaging 95 and up, lows around 78 with normal rainfall of 2.4″ during August. There’s no particular trending toward an El Niño or La Niña in the Pacific.

I’m not trying to lecture, but let’s all be careful out there. Use sunscreen and protect yourself with light clothing that permits the least breeze to take the bite out of the heat. Also, remember, if you’re suffering simple heat-exhaustion, it’s nearly impossible to “catch up” by drinking lots of water or even sports drinks. Get to an emergency room and get checked out before you check out. I’ve been there and there’s no substitute for a cold, refreshing IV of saline solution.

Oh, as long I’m lecturing, I’ve heard of football coaches and band directors short-changing their students on state-required shade, rest and water breaks during August. I know, we all did it when we were in high school, but no championship or UIL ranking is worth it.

Parents, please check with your students, find out the rules and make sure they’re being followed. Also, if you know of a family, especially elderly people who may lack sensitivity to the heat, make sure they’re getting adequate cooling and hydration. Heat is more deadly than tornadoes, lightning, hurricanes and floods. Enjoy responsibly.

Brad Barton is Chief Meteorologist of WBAP 820AM/93.3FM and 570 KLIF. You can follow Brad on Twitter @WBAP 24/7 News.