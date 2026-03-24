Japanese sushi restaurant opens in Flower Mound

A new sushi restaurant serving a combination of Japanese dishes is now open in Flower Mound.

Silver Sea Sushi opened its doors near the southwest corner of FM 1171 and Morriss Road.

It replaced Alma Mexicana Restaurante in suite 405, a Mexican restaurant that opened in November 2021 and closed in November 2024.

According to its website, guests can experience the liveliness and excitement of the restaurant’s unique kitchen.

“Our extraordinarily fast and friendly wait staff wishes to make your visit to us an unforgettable event,” said Silver Sea Sushi on its website. “You could view our menu and online order ahead – no hassle.”

Its menu includes traditional Japanese cuisine like miso soup, edamame and spicy tuna tacos for appetizers, as well as Japanese-inspired salads, rolls, ngiri, sashimi and bowls.

The menu and online ordering website has a feature that estimates pick-up and delivery times.

Silver Sea Sushi will be closed on Mondays, open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and again from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.