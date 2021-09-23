Mexican restaurant opens in Flower Mound

Flower Mound’s newest restaurant, Alma Mexicana Restaurante, is now open near Sprouts Farmers Market.

The family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican food including steak, pork, chicken, and shrimp tacos, mole enchiladas and sizzling hot fajitas, as well as a selection of vegetarian options, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

It is located at 2321 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 405, and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but closed on Sundays.

