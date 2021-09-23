Thursday, September 23, 2021
Mexican restaurant opens in Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Alma Mexicana Restaurante, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Flower Mound’s newest restaurant, Alma Mexicana Restaurante, is now open near Sprouts Farmers Market.

The family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican food including steak, pork, chicken, and shrimp tacos, mole enchiladas and sizzling hot fajitas, as well as a selection of vegetarian options, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

It is located at 2321 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 405, and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but closed on Sundays.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

