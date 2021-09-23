‘Voice’ contestant to perform at Lakeside on Friday

Ryan Berg, a recent contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” will bring his soulful voice to the Lakeside Music Series on Friday at 7:30 pm.

Berg last performed in The Shops at Lakeside — located in south Flower Mound — in August 2018. He was prominently featured on Season 19 of “The Voice” in Fall 2020, when he sang John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change” on the blind audition show and advanced with coach Gwen Stefani.

Looking back, Berg is grateful for the experience.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity at a better time,” he told The Dallas Morning News. “It was a blessing. I would’ve been lost without this experience.”

Expect Berg to perform tunes ranging from the blues and jazz to folk and country.

For more information on the music series and upcoming artists, go to lakesidedfw.com/lakesidemusicseries/.