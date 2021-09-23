Keep Flower Mound Beautiful’s Fall Trash-Off is Saturday

Keep Flower Mound Beautiful is hosting its semiannual trash-off and recycling event this weekend in an effort to clean up the town and help residents safely recycle household items.

The Community Clean Up is scheduled for 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, as volunteers will spread out throughout Flower Mound to pick up trash. There will be prizes for the most trash and recyclables collected. If not already registered, participants should register in-person, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the event. You can pick up supplies in the southeast parking lot of Flower Mound High School, 3411 Peters Colony Road.

Participants will bring supplies back by 11 a.m. and can stay for the Fall Festival and Recycling Drop Off, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free and open to all town residents, recycling opportunities include electronics, clothing/textiles, paper shredding, wire hangers, plastic bags, clean plastic utensils, small batteries, eyeglasses and medications. Other activities include vendor booths, environmental education stations and kids activities.

The Flower Mound Police Department, in addition to taking old/expired medications, will be conducting child safety seat installations and inspections throughout the event. For the medication disposal, FMPD will not take sharps/needles/syringes, inhalers, aerosol cans, lotions, lotions, liquids or thermometers. To schedule a child seat inspection/installation, call 972-874-3343.

Click here for more information about the event.