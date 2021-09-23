Flower Mound honors Hometown Hero serving in Navy

During this week’s Town Council meeting, the town of Flower Mound honored Hometown Hero Austin Emmons, who is currently serving in the U.S. Military.

Mayor Derek France proclaimed Emmons as a Hometown Hero during a brief ceremony. Emmons, a Flower Mound resident, graduated from Flower Mound High School in 2020 and soon after enrolled in the U.S. Navy, according to a town news release. He is currently assigned to the Atlantic Fleet Weather Service in Norfolk, Virginia and is studying to enter the US Naval Academy, Class of 2026.

A Hometown Heroes banner depicting Emmons was displayed in Flower Mound for more than two months before his family was presented with it last night. Emmons’ grandfather, Michael Waite, accepted the banner on Emmons’ behalf.

For more information about Flower Mound’s Hometown Hero program, go to www.flower-mound.com/hometownheroes.