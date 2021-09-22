Fitness Center coming to old Tom Thumb space in Flower Mound

A new fitness center is coming to the Flower Mound Crossing shopping center in the old Tom Thumb commercial space at the intersection of FM 2499 and 3040.

CLUB4 Fitness recently signed a lease for nearly 59,000 square feet of space in the shopping center, and is expected to open early 2022, according to a company news release.

The regional health club chain has 27 locations in the south, and this will be its fifth in Texas. The membership-oriented CLUB4 Fitness offers a variety of health and fitness equipment, programs and amenities, including personal training, group exercise classes, small group training, cycling, tanning, red light therapy, hydromassage, kid care programs and more, according to the news release.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome CLUB4 Fitness to Flower Mound Crossing and the energy they will undoubtedly bring to the shopping center and Flower Mound community,” said Michael Slusky, SVP, Director of Leasing at Pine Tree, the real estate company that signed the lease with CLUB4 Fitness. “With ideal demographics for CLUB4 Fitness, this location strategically fills a market void. We’re proud to be working with CLUB4 Fitness as they continue their successful expansion in Texas.”

