Lakeside International Office Center adds four new tenants

Realty Capital Management, LLC, master developer of Lakeside in Flower Mound along with equity partner, Staubach Capital, announced that four new office leases have been signed at Lakeside International Office Center, one of which is a financial tech company relocating from Southern California.

The four new tenants are OrangeGrid, Mitsubishi HC Capital, CD Consultants, and Edward Jones.

OrangeGrid, a financial technology provider of workflow-based solutions, signed a lease for 9,684 square feet.

Mitsubishi HC Capital, a multinational conglomerate specializing in structuring equipment financing and trade finance across a spectrum of industries, signed a lease for 3,930 square feet.

CD Construction Consulting, a construction lender consultant that represents national lenders across the U.S., signed a lease for 1,331 square feet.

Edward Jones, a full-service investment firm, signed a lease for 1,141 square feet.

Those companies are joining eleven other businesses that have moved their offices to the new Class-A office campus on FM 2499 in south Flower Mound.

“We elected to relocate our Southern California headquarters to Lakeside International Office Center for a number of reasons,” explained CEO and Founder of OrangeGrid, Todd Mobraten. “Dallas-Fort Worth is an extremely business-friendly environment with lower operating costs, lower costs of living, less burdensome tax regulations, and a highly-skilled talent pool that will help us double our staff in the near future and accommodate projected growth for our business.”

While awaiting their final buildout, OrangeGrid has hired new staff members in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and anticipates occupying their new office space by January 2022.

Lakeside International Office Center is a Class-A office campus consisting of a four-story, 120,000 square foot building located at 777 International Parkway and a two-story, 18,500 square foot building located at 737 International Parkway for a total of 138,500 square feet. Both buildings share a four-story parking garage. The office campus is now 59% leased.

Construction of the Lakeside International Office Center was completed in September 2020.