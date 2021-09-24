Local neighborhoods planning National Night Out block parties

Thousands of local residents will join millions of Americans in partaking in National Night Out events and block parties on Oct. 5.

Each year, about 38 million Americans participate in National Night Out, a cohesive effort to promote crime prevention, police-community partnerships and neighborhood unity, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Neighborhoods in large and small communities in southern Denton County get together with their local police officers each year, and they’re planning for this year’s NNO.

Argyle

Contact Cindy Hess at [email protected] if you want Argyle police officers to stop by your neighborhood gathering. Argyle PD will “be out and about that night with things to give away.”

Bartonville/Lantana

In addition to neighborhood events, Bartonville is hosting an event from 6-8 p.m. at Lantana Community Church, 2200 East Jeter Road.

Flower Mound

The deadline to register your Flower Mound neighborhood is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Registered block parties will be eligible to compete for the annual Neighborhood of the Year award, and could receive visits from members of Flower Mound’s Town Council and police and fire departments. Street barricades will be provided upon request. Click here to register.

Highland Village

In addition to neighborhood block parties, Highland Village will celebrate NNO, starting at 6 p.m. at Doubletree Ranch Park, 310 Highland Village Road, in memory of Sgt. Dennis Oliver, who died exactly one year earlier due to COVID-19.

“As Dennis would have wanted, we will gather for fellowship, food, games and end the evening with the final Concert in the Park starting at 7 p.m.,” the town website says.

HVPD officers and members of Oliver’s family and church family will be there. Food trucks will be on site, and Local Pint will serve adult beverages. All proceeds will benefit the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund.

Northlake

Contact Capt. Michael Coleman at [email protected] or 940-648-4804, ext. 244, if you want to sign up for a Northlake PD neighborhood visit.