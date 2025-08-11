Monday, August 11, 2025
FM 1171 bridge to I-35W closed again for TxDOT inspection

The FM 1171 flyover bridge to I-35W closed again Monday afternoon, three days after it closed because of a collision involving an 18-wheeler.

On Friday afternoon, an 18-wheeler was traveling on northbound I-35W when it struck the underside of the FM 1171 flyover bridge.

As a result, the northbound lanes of I-35W and the FM 1171 flyover bridge were closed for more than eight hours, until late Friday evening.

Denton County Emergency Service District No. 1 and 2 originally responded to the accident on Friday and diverted traffic off of the interstate.

The Texas Department of Transportation eventually took over management of the road closure while inspecting the bridge for structural stability.

Officials confirmed the FM 1171 bridge closure Monday afternoon is because of damage sustained from the collision on Friday.

According to officials, TxDOT has not determined an estimated reopening time.

