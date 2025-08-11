Lewisville ISD announces plans, application for free and reduced-price meals

Lewisville ISD announced its policy for free and reduced-priced student meals on Tuesday, as well as the application to apply for the meals.

The district offers breakfasts at $1.65 and lunch at a cost of $3.15 for Elementary and $3.40 for Secondary.

Reduced-price meals offer breakfast and lunch for free.

If a household received a notification letter that a child is directly certified for free or reduced-price meals, do not complete an application. Let the school know if any children in the household attending school are not listed in the letter.

The district advises households to complete just one application for all the students in the household and return the completed application to LISD Child Nutrition 1565 W. Main St. Building B, Lewisville, Texas 75067.

For questions about applying for free or reduced-price meals, contact Daisy Aguinaga at (469)948-2027 or via email at [email protected]

For more information and to apply online, visit the LISD Child Nutrition website and click on the Free & Reduced Program page or use the QR code below.

Income Eligibility

For households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must complete an application for free and reduced-price meals and submit it online. If a paper copy is needed, please go to the Child Nutrition Department at 1565 West Main Street, Building B, Lewisville, TX 75067. When filling out the applications, participants will need the following information:

Names of all household members Amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number” Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

Categorical or Program Eligibility

Lewisville ISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Lewisville ISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have, or if they would like to decline the benefits, should contact the child nutrition department at 469-713-5207.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information provided by households on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.

Determining Eligibility

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, the Free and Reduced Specialist/Reviewing Official will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may call the Child Nutrition’s Free and Reduced Specialist at 469-713- 5207 or make a request in writing to the Child Nutrition Department, 1565 West Main Street, Building B, Lewisville, TX, 75067.

Unexpected Circumstances

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below current income eligibility guidelines.