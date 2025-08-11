ZSecure promises stronger school safety

Tim Miller and Robert McElroy want what everyone else wants: Better security and a safer world. But while school officials, business owners, and other commercial property managers throughout North Texas rush to reinforce their windows and doors with security film or laminated glass, one critical flaw remains: the way those security systems are being installed and anchored.

The current industrywide practice of using structural silicones to anchor security film to doors has always been flawed. Beads of silicone around the perimeter of the door glass have never been enough to prevent dangerous intruders from dislodging the glass with a few swift blows and forcing their way inside.

“Everyone wants to blame the security filmed glass when failure occurs. The reality is that the security film is doing its job; it simply isn’t anchored or attached to the frame correctly. Therefore, it can be popped out because of the inadequate anchoring,” Miller said. “Using silicone to anchor doors is wrong—so much so that it doesn’t meet specifications set by the film manufacturers. Our goal is to provide a real solution, regardless of what your current setup is.”

McElroy added, “We are committed to challenging flawed practices, especially when it comes to protecting our children and teachers.”

Their solution is ZSecure, a revolutionary triple-patented attachment system that completely rethinks how to keep intruders out. Unlike silicone, ZSecure uses a secure mechanical anchoring system to hold the security filmed glass in the door without affecting the look of the door. If an unwanted intruder somehow breaks the glass, ZSecure holds the security filmed glass and kit in the frame of the door, thus slowing down or even preventing entry. Miller invented ZSecure in 2015 and had already secured over 3,000 doors by the time he founded Secure Glass Pros, Inc. in 2023. To date, he and his team have already secured over 6,000 doors.

As of July 2025, they have 20 authorized dealers in North America and are looking for more.

ZSecure is an engineered product that is virtually invisible and can be customized to fit almost any size or style door. It can also be retrofitted to work with existing security film, meaning the owner doesn’t have to tear out their existing setup and start from scratch.

The system’s efficacy has been repeatedly demonstrated in blast testing as well as ANSI 97.1 2015 impact testing that ensures the security film or laminated glass remains in the frame upon impact and serves as a deterrent to potential intruders. ZSecure also passed ASTM E330 Accelerated Weather Testing, which simulates 20 years of climate change, and remains effective.

“There are school districts that were ahead of the curve and have safety films installed. But most of those systems were put in without proper guidance and don’t have the proper anchoring,” Miller said. “We are blessed to be working with several school districts throughout Texas and beyond. We’re rapidly growing. We believe our system can protect an entire school, and we want to increase awareness.”

To learn more about ZSecure and how it can protect your home, school, or business, please visit ZSecureForDoors.com or call 972-485-0100.

(Sponsored content)