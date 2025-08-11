Texas Health hospitals recognized for excellent heart and vascular care

Texas Health hospitals in Flower Mound, Denton and Alliance, among others in Texas, were recognized by the American Heart Association for their advanced care of patients with heart attacks, strokes and diabetes.

Sixteen Texas Health facilities received “Get With The Guidelines” recognition for heart attack treatment and 14 were honored for stroke and diabetes care.

“No matter the cardiovascular or neurological condition, Texas Health is committed to providing North Texans with the care they deserve, right where they live,” said Kirk King, Texas Health’s Hospital Channel chief operating officer. “Regardless of ZIP code, providing necessary resources close to home is important to individuals, but offering compassionate care matters most.”

According to the American Heart Association, strokes have been the No. 5 cause of death in the U.S. and in Texas over the last decade and the number of adults in the U.S. who will have a stroke will double to 20 million between 2020 and 2050.

When it comes to heart disease, the American Heart Association determined another alarming trend. Deaths from heart failure, arrythmia and hypertensive heart disease have increased by more than 80% in the U.S.; and together, heart disease and strokes claim more lives each year than all forms of cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases combined.

For Sunita Koshy-Nesbitt, M.D., M.B.A., a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist, national recognition goes beyond high scores and accolades.

“It’s exciting that so many of our facilities have been recognized by the American Heart Association for their commitment to providing quality care,” said Koshy-Nesbitt, who also serves as Texas Health’s Hospital Channel chief quality officer and as chief medical and quality officer for Texas Health Physicians Group. “With more than 25 Texas Health locations across North Texas, we are fully involved in the fight against heart disease, stroke and diabetes and we are committed to providing North Texans with the comprehensive care they deserve.”

Commitment to Stroke Care

To earn the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke recognition, hospitals must meet specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke and heart failure patients for a set period (24 consecutive months or more for gold, 12 months for silver and three months for bronze).

These measures include proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with current, evidence-based guidelines, with the goal of expediting recovery and reducing death and disability for patients.

The Stroke Rural Recognition honor goes to rural hospitals providing timely acute stroke care, which includes emergency medical services, brain imaging and virtual stroke consultations.

To learn more about Texas Health’s specialized services, click on diabetes treatment, heart and vascular care and stroke care.