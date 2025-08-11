Good news! The August weather forecast has considerably fewer 100-degree days than previous years. Hopefully, we don’t need to worry about heat exhaustion and hopefully, we will have won the war against army worms.

There are some worthwhile events at the Ranch in August.

Bring your golf cart to Vet’s Circle at the clubhouse for a free golf cart wash on Friday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., courtesy of Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association. They will make it shine like new! Also, donations will be accepted and will benefit the Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association.

The Homeowners Association is sponsoring the annual Business Expo to be held at the clubhouse on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purpose of this expo is to provide our homeowners with resources they may find helpful. This event is free for residents and their guests to attend! We can browse vendors offering home improvement services, landscape design, real estate, financial, insurance and legal services. I am betting that there will be something to benefit our pets as well.

It’s never too soon to start gearing up for the Robson Ranch Olympics. This highly anticipated event is proudly sponsored by the Living Well Committee. Mark your calendars. The games begin on Saturday, Sept. 27, with a three-mile community walk to kick off nearly a month of friendly competition, camaraderie, and fun! From Sept. 27 through Oct. 24, residents can participate in any or all of the nearly 20 exciting activities, including golf, pickleball, bocce and much more.

Also, under the category of planning ahead, is the next Community Garage Sale which will be held on October 25 and is sponsored by the After Schoolers. Schedule time over the next few months to clean out your cupboards, closets and garages!

You can sell your own gently used treasures or donate items to the After Schoolers to sell. All proceeds from donated items at this event will benefit the two Denton ISD schools adopted by the organization—Borman Elementary and LaGrone Academy. The mission of the After Schoolers is to recognize the needs of the teachers and sometimes the students and families. This event is open to the public.

In the meantime, we look forward to playing Bocce on our eight newly constructed courts. The ramada will provide shelter and convenience, with three restrooms along with a large, covered seating area equipped with three overhead fans. Opening day cannot come soon enough!