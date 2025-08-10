Fundraisers launched after Lewisville family loses home, pets in fire

A Lewisville family is reeling after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday afternoon, leaving them with little more than the clothes on their backs.

At the time of the blaze, Sarah Sloan was at work, her husband Matt and their 13-year-old son Liam were at home, and their daughter Layla, 20, was away at college. All escaped unharmed, but the family suffered the loss of three pets, with one still missing.

The tragedy is particularly painful for Sarah, who has spent years rescuing and fostering animals. Both Sarah and Matt work at Canine Courtyard Flower Mound.

In just hours, the fire consumed nearly all of the family’s possessions — clothing, keepsakes, daily essentials, and sentimental items. While the Sloans have found temporary refuge with Sarah’s mother, they now face the process of replacing what was lost, navigating insurance claims, and grieving their pets.

The timing of the disaster adds to the strain. Liam is set to start 8th grade Tuesday and has already started football season, with uniforms, school supplies, and equipment among the immediate needs.

Family members have launched an Amazon Wishlist and a GoFundMe campaign to help cover essentials such as clothing, toiletries, food, and other urgent expenses. “Every donation — no matter the size — will help them take the next step forward as they begin to rebuild,” the fundraiser states.

A local business, Baskets by FrankieLynn/Thunderville Laser Shop, will also host a fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 23 at Awesome Times in Highland Village.

Those wishing to help can donate online via the GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/support-for-sarahs-family-after-devastating-fire or purchase items from the family’s Amazon Wishlist.