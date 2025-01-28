LISD named Career and Technical Education District of Distinction

Lewisville ISD announced Tuesday its selection as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) District of Distinction by the Career and Technical Association of Texas.

“This esteemed recognition celebrates districts across Texas that demonstrate exemplary leadership, innovation, and commitment to student success through high-quality CTE programs,” Lewisville ISD said in a statement. “The CTE District of Distinction program, launched by CTAT, highlights districts that excel in workforce readiness, foster innovation in CTE, and inspire others through their dedication to student achievement and community impact.”

Honored districts serve as models of excellence, showcasing best practices and driving progress in CTE statewide.

“Being recognized as a CTE District of Distinction is a tremendous honor that reflects the hard work, dedication, and vision of our educators, students, and community,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp. “This achievement highlights our commitment to preparing every student with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the workforce. Together, we are shaping the future and empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and professionals.”

Lewisville ISD's CTE programs are built on a foundation of innovation, workforce alignment, and a deep commitment to student success, according to the district. These programs serve approximately 13,000 students each year. During the 2023-24 school year, 1,247 seniors graduated with nearly 6,000 professional certifications. Dozens more signed employment agreements with professional partners, entering the workforce immediately after graduation.

“This recognition showcases the amazing work by our CTE teachers and staff in addition to the tremendous amount of support our CTE programs receive from Dr. Rapp, our Board of Trustees, and our LISD leadership team,” said Jason Cooper, LISD’s Executive Director of Career and Technical Education.