Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Nov. 23 at 12:27 a.m., a resident at the intersection of Stonecrest Road and Timberview Court reported that two people were having relations at the front gate of his property and he wanted them to leave.

On Nov. 23 at 5:23 p.m., a woman reported that a deer was stuck on her fence on Knob Hill Court. A responding officer found the stuck buck and was able to free him.

On Nov. 25 at 10:33 a.m., a resident on Primrose Court reported seeing a man standing in front of his house for over five minutes before walking away. An officer located the subject, who was checking meters on his route for ATMOS Energy.

On Dec. 2 at 1:36 p.m., a woman on Crawford Road reported that someone was trying to break into her home. She later discovered the individual in question was an employee of a surveying company and she had not been notified of the visit in advance.

On Dec. 5 at 5:52 p.m., a resident on Forest Trail called police because two unknown men knocked on her door.

On Dec. 15 at 1:46 p.m., a resident on Village Way reported that some kids have been ding-dong ditching their home, with the prank escalating to the masked suspects dropping off a mysterious box. An officer opened the package to find donuts and a note reading “Merry Christmas.”