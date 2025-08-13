Double Oak helistop proposal grounded after applicant withdraws request

A controversial proposal to build a helistop in Double Oak will not be heard at the Aug. 18 Town Council meeting after the applicant withdrew the request Wednesday.

The Specific Use Permit item had been slated for review following a recommendation of denial from the Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month. After more than two hours of public testimony, P&Z voted unanimously to advise the council to reject the application, which sought to allow a helistop on a 15-acre property at 250 Simmons Road.

It would have taken a supermajority vote by Town Council to approve the helistop.

With the request now removed from the council agenda, no action will be taken at the upcoming meeting.

The applicant does not plan to revise and resubmit the proposal, according to a spokesperson from Frisby Enterprises, who represents the property owner.

Double Oak Mayor Patrick Johnson had no comment.