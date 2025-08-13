Flower Mound Mayor’s Column – August 2025

Summer is already wrapping up and school is about to start, so this is a great time to get involved with your community. One way to get involved in the Town (and get paid!) is to apply to be a school crossing guard.

The Flower Mound Police Department is looking for people who enjoy being outside, working with children, and engaging with the community. Crossing guards are so important in ensuring children can cross the street safely during peak school traffic hours. Regular crossing guard positions work two to four hours per day, while substitute crossing guard positions work dependent on their availability to fill openings.

Equipment will be provided, and positions will follow the LISD or AISD school schedule, with holidays and summers off. Flower Mound crossing guards are paid $17.33 an hour. If you’re interested, learn more and apply at flowermound.gov/crossingguards.

And remember, once school starts back up, school zone speed limits will once again be in effect during certain times of the day. Be mindful of the yellow flashing lights and posted school zone signs, keep your eyes on the road, and minimize distractions (including your phone!).

You’ll also see school buses back on our roads. In accordance with Texas law, drivers must stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or when it turns on its flashing red lights. When this happens, drivers in all lanes and in both directions must come to a complete stop. This applies to a two-way street or a highway with a center turn lane.

The rules are different if there’s a median. In that instance, only motorists on the side of the road where the bus is located have to stop, while cars on the other side of the road may continue driving.

We received a lot of feedback from our residents on the use of micromobility devices (e.g. skateboards, scooters, hoverboards), as well as bicycles and we have now passed a new ordinance to enhance safety on our streets, sidewalks and crossings.

While operating a micromobility device, this ordinance requires kids under 14 to wear a helmet, the use of lighting at night that can be seen from a distance of at least 500 feet, yielding to pedestrians and restricting use of earbuds and handheld devices.

Thank you for the feedback and for understanding the importance of safety in the community. You can find out more details on this ordinance at tinyurl.com/3bhyd7jr.

While school is gearing up, there are other ways you can get involved in your community. Our Town’s boards, commissions and committees are comprised of residents who volunteer and advise the Town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services. This is a great way to get involved in your Town government and help make a difference on the topics that matter most to you, from Planning and Zoning to Parks, Animal Services, Transportation and much more.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, and interviews will be in September. You can learn more about each board and commission, and apply if you’re ready, by visiting flowermound.gov/boardsandcommissions.

While it might not feel like fall yet, we’re gearing up for a busy event season in the coming months. There is something for everyone through the end of the year – from our Movies in the Park to the annual FMPD Open House, Library Truck Rodeo, Woof-O-Ween, Dorothy’s Dash and so much more.

And we’re very excited to announce a brand-new event this year: Fall Into Flower Mound! This two-day festival on Oct. 10-11 at the River Walk will feature a ton of musical performances, plenty of pumpkins for all of your fall photos, a hay maze, carnival row, tons of kids’ activities, craft vendors, food trucks and much more.

While full programming details are still being finalized, the vision is clear – a vibrant, family-friendly event that showcases the best of Flower Mound in the fall! You can follow along as activities and details are confirmed at flowermound.gov/fallfestival. I can’t wait to see you there!

And to track the many other special events happening around town from now through the end of the year, be sure to visit flowermound.gov/events, where you can find all the important details.

I look forward to seeing you at our events and, possibly, at our boards and commissions interviews!!