How to donate blood in southern Denton County in October

Carter BloodCare will give southern Denton County residents three opportunities to donate blood in October in Flower Mound and Argyle.

According to Carter BloodCare, anyone that donates in October will receive a limited edition Dallas Cowboys “Let’s Get Rowdy About Donating Blood” t-shirt, while supplies last.

On Sunday, Oct. 5, the Flower Mound United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To sign up, visit the Carter BloodCare blood donation link: https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/161093

On Thursday, Oct. 16, Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Anyone who donates also have the chance to receive the limited edition Dallas Cowboys t-shirt.

To sign up, visit the Carter BloodCare blood donation scheduling link: https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/158955

The last chance to donate blood with Carter BloodCare in October will be at an event in Argyle.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive at the First Baptist Church in Argyle.

The donation station will be set up in the Fellowship Hall from noon until 4 p.m.

To sign up, visit Carter BloodCare’s blood donation scheduling link: https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/166106

As with the other blood drives hosted by Carter BloodCare, anyone who donates at the Argyle event will be eligible to receive the exclusive Dallas Cowboys “Let’s Get Rowdy About Donating Blood” t-shirt, while supplies last.