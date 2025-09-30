Sheriff’s Corner – September 2025

David Taylor began his law enforcement career in 1983 with the Port Arthur Police Department. Two years later, he returned to his family home in Carrollton to join the Carrollton Police Department, where he served until his retirement in December 2014.

During his last 25 years there, he worked in the Crime Scene/ID Unit. After retiring, he worked with Mentalix, Inc., a biometric company, and volunteered with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, aiding their Forensics Unit with latent print identification and AFIS operations.

In March 2018, he came out of retirement as a crime scene investigator and accepted a full-time position as a Forensic Tech II with the DCSO Forensic Unit.

Throughout his career, David received over 1,900 hours of specialized training in forensic sciences. He trained numerous officers in crime scene investigation, latent print identification, and AFIS operation. He earned elite certifications from the International Association for Identification (IAI) as a Certified Crime Scene Analyst in 1996 and as a Certified Latent Print Examiner in 2008.

He has been court-qualified multiple times as an expert witness on crime scene investigation and forensic identification in various courts at the local, state and federal levels.

Additionally, David has worked as a consultant for three forensic companies, providing training and case consultation. He is a life-sustaining member of the IAI and a former President of the Texas Division of the IAI.

As of last month, upon his retirement from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, he has dedicated 42 years to law enforcement, including 38 years as a commissioned Peace Officer. David Taylor has been an immeasurable asset to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and will continue serving as a reserve Deputy, assisting the Forensics Unit in ID and AFIS work and mentoring newer deputies.