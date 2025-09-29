Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 35 arrests in June, answered or initiated 2,938 calls for service and took 82 reports. Here are some recent calls for service.

On June 9, officers responded to the area of Heron Way in Harvest regarding a Deadly Conduct report. The victim stated he was in a road rage incident on I-35W and the vehicle followed him into the neighborhood. At some point the driver of the suspect vehicle fired a round from a pistol and fled the area. After collecting evidence, officers identified the suspect and took him into custody a few days later.

On June 17, an officer observed a vehicle speeding 20 mph over the speed limit. After detecting the smell of alcohol during a traffic stop, the officer administered field sobriety tests, which the driver failed. The driver was arrested for DWI and transported to the Denton County Jail.

On June 23, officers were dispatched to a disturbance between drivers where one occupant threw a glass bottle at the other person’s vehicle.

On June 27, officers attempted to stop a vehicle traveling 101 mph, but the driver sped away, striking another vehicle before continuing on. Following an extensive investigation, the driver was identified and arrested.