Neighborhood pizzeria to open in Lakeside

A small North Texas pizzeria and bakery serving Italian-style foods is expanding into southern Denton County.

DeVivo’s Eatery in Keller plans to open a new concept in Lakeside, VIVO Eatery, which will serve wood fried pizzas, chicken wings and fresh sandwiches.

According to a post from the restaurant, the lakeside location will open in mid-July and focus on pickup and delivery orders.

“We can’t wait to bring another delicious dining option to the community and share our passion for great food with you all,” said DeVivo’s in a post to social media. “We would truly appreciate your support as we begin this exciting new chapter.”

According to the Town of Flower Mound, VIVO Pizzeria will be located in the former Rush Bowls space at 2400 Lakeside Parkway in Suite 160.

The DeVivo’s Eatery website shares some of the restaurant’s menu items, including traditional pizzas as well as specialty pizzas like hot honey pizza, 4-meat deluxe pizza and margarita pizzas.

Other specialty pizzas that have been featured at DeVivo’s include the buffalo chicken pizza and a lasagna pizza.

DeVivo’s sandwich options include a Nashville Hot chicken sandwich, chicken Parmesan sandwich, chicken pesto and a meatball sub.

The Keller location opened in 2013 and now caters to online orders and in-person dining, as well as a private dining option.

“What started as a small dream years ago has grown into something we could have never imagined, and it’s all because of the incredible support from this community,” said DeVivo’s in a post to social media. “We truly never planned on opening another spot, but when the right opportunity came along, we knew we had to take the leap.”

For more information, follow the DeVivo’s Facebook page.