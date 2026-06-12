Double Oak police ask residents to keep discussions civil

Proposed changes to the Town of Double Oak have many residents at a crossroads, often times disagreeing with their neighbors.

According to Police Chief Daniel Miller, some discussions are turning into heated arguments.

Miller published a note to residents Friday, June 5 revealing there have been at least two incidents at town hall, following town council meetings, where someone has been confronted in the parking lot and “verbally accosted.”

“In some discussions, people have become so emotionally charged that some folks have forgotten basic civility,” said Miller. “In at least one incident, this involved the use of profanities, name calling and aggressive posturing.”

According to officials, no incident has risen to the level of a criminal offense, but Double Oak PD is prepared to deal with a situation if it does.

“We would like to remind people that both offensive contact and threats of physical harm are criminal offenses,” said Miller. “We can and will take enforcement action with anyone that crosses that line.”

Double Oak is facing a pair of potentially big changes.

A proposed development at the corner of FM 407 and Simmons Road is currently in the planning phase. The 23-acre site is expected to include a grocery store, restaurants and neighborhood services.

While the plan is still being discussed, and Mayor Patrick Johnson has shared the town’s development process, many residents continue to debate whether the project is good for the town.

Closely tied to the proposed development is a petition going around town that would flip Double Oak from dry to wet, meaning alcohol sales would be allowed within town limits, which is currently prohibited.

The petition only puts the item to vote in November, giving citizens the chance to vote for or against alcohol sales in Double Oak.

“Respectful debate is an important and cherished part of our democratic process. Discussing and debating ideas and policies is integral to representative government,” said Miller. “However, it is important to remember that these discussions can and should remain polite and peaceful. The people that disagree with you on policy issues are not your enemy – they are you neighbors, and their opinions are just as valid as yours. Let’s all consider that as we move forward.”

All of this comes shortly after Double Oak residents came together to stop a proposed helistop on Simmons Road. The request was withdrawn after residents shared concerns and the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the project be denied.

The uproar also encouraged Double Oak’s town council to pass an ordinance in January that prohibits the landing or attempted landing of helicopters and other passenger-carrying aerial vehicles, with exceptions for emergency, governmental, law enforcement and licensed air medical operations.

“Vigorous debate can be polite and respectful,” said Miller. “Let’s keep Double Oak the friendly, welcoming place that we all know and love.”