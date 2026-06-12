Denton ISD adopts balanced budget with lower total tax rate

Denton ISD expects its budget for fiscal year 2026-2027 will have a modest surplus and decrease the district’s total tax rate.

The district’s Board of Trustees voted to adopt the new budget Tuesday, which includes a surplus of about $325,542 and compensation increases for teachers and staff.

According to Denton ISD, the balanced budget is a $19.9 million improvement from the previously adopted budget, which was built with a deficit.

“This budget reflects our commitment to responsible fiscal stewardship and to keeping our focus on students and the educators who serve them,” said Denton ISD Superintendent Dr. Susannah O’Bara. “By passing a balanced budget that still invests in competitive compensation for our staff, we are strengthening Denton ISD for the future while being good stewards of our community’s resources.”

Denton ISD said the budget prioritizes teaching and learning. About 59% of the general fund, which includes $380.3 million in revenue and $380 million in expenditures, is dedicated to instruction.

Personnel make up most of the budget’s expenditures.

According to Denton ISD, the district’s proposed total tax rate for the year is $1.1922 per $100 of valuation, which is a decrease from the previous year.

The tax rate consists of $0.7122 for maintenance & operations, which the district raised with voter approval in November 2025, and $0.48 Interest & Sinking (debt) rate.

According to the district, the maintenance & operations Tier I rate will be finalized by the Texas Education Agency in August, and the Denton ISD Board is scheduled to formally adopt the tax rate in September once certified property values are received.