All Aboard for Summer: Discovering Grapevine, Texas by rail and beyond

By: Terri Guthrie, Travel Journalist and Podcaster

Grapevine, Texas has a way of slowing you down—in the best possible way. Maybe it’s the charm of Historic Main Street, the shimmer of Lake Grapevine, or the easy hospitality that greets you at every turn. But for me, the magic of one of my favorite North Texas towns comes into sharp focus aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, where a simple train ride becomes a journey into Texas history.

I was reminded of that charm on my Mother’s Day ride this year, a sun‑splashed afternoon that felt like stepping into a sepia‑toned postcard. The moment I boarded the 1920s-era coaches—polished wood, brass accents, and that unmistakable rhythmic sway—I knew my family and I were in for something special.

Sensory & Scenic

The Grapevine Vintage Railroad is a beautifully restored piece of Texas history. From the outside, its 1920s‑era coaches feature classic steel construction, vintage paintwork, and gleaming brass details that make the train look lifted straight from an old Cotton Belt postcard. Heritage locomotives like “Puffy” and “Vinny” add to the nostalgic charm as they rumble down the historic route.

Inside, the train feels warm and timeless. Original wood paneling, brass fixtures, and period‑style lighting create an authentic early‑20th‑century atmosphere. Plush Victorian‑patterned seats and large picture windows make the ride comfortable and scenic, whether you’re in Ambassador Class with table seating or First Class with its classic upholstery. It’s an inviting, immersive way to experience Texas rail travel—one rhythmic click‑clack at a time.

Time Travel on the Cotton Belt Route

The Cotton Belt Route is the railroad’s signature excursion, departing from the Cotton Belt Depot on Historic Grapevine Main Street and rolling through six towns before arriving in the Fort Worth Stockyards. It’s a relaxed, scenic ride that invites you to settle in, look out the window, and let the pace of the past take over.

On my Mother’s Day trip, families filled the aisles with laughter, grandparents pointed out landmarks, and onboard entertainers kept the energy light and fun. By the time we pulled into the Stockyards, it was like a step back in time. I felt like everyone shared that collective feeling that only a nostalgic journey can inspire.

Once there, riders have time to explore the Stockyards’ Old West attractions—the daily cattle drive, reenactments, museums, shops, and restaurants—before re-boarding for the return trip to Grapevine. It’s a full day of Texas heritage wrapped in a single, memorable outing and is the perfect activity for locals and out-of-town visitors.

The Grapevine Vintage Railroad also offers shorter excursions, including the 45‑minute Stockyards Trinity River ride and the 90‑minute Bear Creek Short Line—perfect for families with younger children. There are also a fun variety of Special Event Trains throughout the year, including holiday excursions and 21+ events:

Summer: Dinos on the Tracks: June, July and August

June, July and August Father’s Day Weekend: Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21

Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21 Disco Wine Train (21+): Friday, July 17

Friday, July 17 Labor Day Trains: Monday, Sept. 7

Monday, Sept. 7 Harvest Wine Train: Thursday, Sept. 17

Thursday, Sept. 17 Oktoberfest Train: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Day Out With Thomas: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 9, 10, 11 & 16, 17, 18

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 9, 10, 11 & 16, 17, 18 Trick ‘R Treat Trains: Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25

Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 Witches’ Brew Train (21+): Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25

Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 Santa’s North Pole Express: Daily from Nov. 27-Dec. 30

Daily from Nov. 27-Dec. 30 Christman Wine Train (21+): TBD

Ticket prices vary by excursion, event and coach selection. Dates and times are subject to change. For complete information on schedules, pricing and to purchase tickets, visit GVRR.com.

A Summer Destination for Family Fun

While the Grapevine Vintage Railroad is a standout attraction, it’s just one piece of what makes Grapevine an ideal summer getaway. Nestled on the shores of Lake Grapevine and home to DFW International Airport, the city packs an impressive amount of family-friendly fun into a three‑mile radius.

With more than 20 hotels—many with resort‑style pools—plus attractions, museums, and lake activities, Grapevine makes it easy to leave the chores behind and enjoy a carefree family escape.

Splash Into Summer

When the Texas heat arrives, Grapevine becomes a water‑lover’s paradise.

Great Wolf Lodge offers North Texas’s largest indoor water park, complete with slides, a wave pool, lazy river, and outdoor swimming. Their Summer Camp‑In adds themed activities that keep kids entertained long after they’ve dried off.

At Gaylord Texan Resort, Paradise Springs Water Park features a 600‑foot lazy river, waterslides, and a multi‑level water playhouse. Inside the resort, All‑American SummerFest celebrates America250 with scavenger hunts, live entertainment, and family events.

For a quick cool‑down, the splash pad at Peace Plaza—right at Grapevine Main Station—keeps kids happy while parents enjoy free concerts, movie nights, car shows, and July’s Summer Splash Bash.

Explore, Play & Learn Indoors

Grapevine Mills remains one of the most reliable ways to beat the heat, offering a full day of indoor fun under one roof. Attractions include:

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

SEA LIFE Aquarium

Meow Wolf: The Real Unreal

Bubble Planet

PEPPA PIG World of Play

Round 1 Bowling & Entertainment

This summer, the excitement grows with the opening of Dig World, a construction-themed adventure park where kids can operate real machinery in a safe, hands‑on environment.

Dinosaur Adventures Take Over Grapevine

This summer, Grapevine leans into its prehistoric side with a lineup of dinosaur‑themed attractions.

At the Grapevine Tower Gallery, Dinosaur Quest offers a walk‑through maze filled with fossils, role‑play activities, and Mesozoic Missions. Admission is just $3.

Next door, the Settlement to City Museums extend the fun with free dinosaur crafts, puppet shows, story time, and inflatable dino friends.

The dinosaur excitement continues aboard the Dinos on the Tracks excursion on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. Led by Dr. Rigby Bones and Ranger Sam, this 90‑minute ride features roaming velociraptors, hatching triceratops eggs, and a T‑Rex encounter—plus the official Junior Dino Explorer Oath.

At Historic Nash Farm, young explorers can participate in Dino Dig, excavating “fossils” using real techniques and learning about the fossil hunters who shaped America’s dinosaur history.

For quieter indoor fun, Cartoons & Crafts at the Lancaster Theatre and the Summer Movie Series at the Historic Palace Theatre offer affordable, air‑conditioned entertainment with a dinosaur twist.

Heritage Comes Alive

Grapevine’s history is one of its greatest strengths, and summer is the perfect time to explore it.

At Historic Nash Farm, families can tour the original 1869 farmhouse and barn or join seasonal events like the Dairy Exhibition and Ice Cream Social. Workshops on cheesemaking and jam‑making offer a hands‑on taste of 19th‑century life.

The Settlement to City Museums showcase authentically preserved buildings and special summer programming, including old‑fashioned games and America250‑themed events.

And of course, the Grapevine Vintage Railroad continues to be the crown jewel of Grapevine’s heritage offerings—an unforgettable way to experience Texas history.

Outdoor Adventures & Lake Life

No Grapevine summer is complete without time on the water. Lake Grapevine offers hiking, biking, fishing, paddle boarding, and some of the best sunset views in North Texas.

For thrill‑seekers, WhoaZone—a floating obstacle course—turns the lake into a giant aquatic playground.

On July 4, the lake becomes the backdrop for the America250 Golden Jubilee Fireworks Show, honoring Mayor William D. Tate’s 50 years of leadership. Families gather on the shoreline, in parks, and on boats to watch the sky light up in true Texas fashion.

Grapevine has always been a destination that blends history, hospitality, and good old‑fashioned fun. But this summer, the city feels especially alive—full of energy, imagination, and experiences that bring families together. Whether you’re riding the rails, splashing in the water, digging for fossils, or exploring the lake, Grapevine offers a getaway that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly simple.