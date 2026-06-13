Platinum Auto Glass keeps windshields clear and community ties strong

Fred and Sally Quezada admit they are probably a bit more transparent than they really need to be. For instance, rather than pressure customers to immediately choose Platinum Auto Glass when a windshield cracks or chips, they encourage them to ask questions, do their research, compare their options, and make the decision that feels right.

Sure, that approach could mean that a potential customer goes elsewhere. But more often than not, people appreciate the honesty and come back.

“Fred is very meticulous and has done it all in the auto glass industry over the past 25 years. But we also love educating people and connecting with them. We’ll even tell them, ‘You can choose whoever you want, but please do your research,’” Sally said. “Some customers might be surprised to hear us say that, but that’s just the way we are.”

To say that philosophy paid off is an understatement. Platinum Auto Glass is a trusted name in auto glass repair and replacement—a place where word-of-mouth recommendations, repeat business, and personal relationships still matter. And yes, they are really good at what they do. From small chip or crack repairs to replacements, commercial glass services, and precision work for classic and vintage cars, they do it all.

They even offer same-day or next-day service, free estimates, and a lifetime warranty on workmanship.

Fred and Sally still lead the day-to-day, and their children (Justin, Joseph, and Sonia) have chipped in to help the family business succeed. In fact, Justin is one of their top calibration specialists. Together, they are committed to safety and quality, and their client list ranges from everyday residents to people passing through town, local police departments, dealerships, the city, and school districts.

But for the Quezadas, life is about more than being business owners—it’s about being involved.

They are active in four chambers of commerce. Sally is a member of the Noon Rotary, and together, they launched an Exceptional Student Award through the local chambers. Their special needs daughter, Audrey, passed away three years ago and remains a guiding presence in that commitment to inclusion and special education.

“Fred and I were raised with the values that it’s more important to connect with people and build long relationships,” Sally said. “We love being a part of our community. We have found our happy place.”

To learn more about Platinum Auto Glass, please visit platinumautoglassdfw.com.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)