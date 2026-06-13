Flower Mound Mayor’s Message – June 2026

As we welcome the summer season in Flower Mound, I want to take a moment to reflect on what makes our community truly special. Recent elections brought passionate conversations, differing viewpoints, and engagement from residents who care deeply about the future of our town. While elections can sometimes create division, they also remind us of something important—we all share the same goal of wanting the very best where we live.

Now that the election season has concluded…. and more will ensue, it is time to move forward together with unity, respect, and a renewed focus on serving and engaging in our community. One of our greatest strengths in Flower Mound is our focus on community engagement and respecting the vision of what the residents want for balancing growth and conservation. The spirit of community is reflected in some exciting news we recently received. Flower Mound was named #3 on the 2026 Best Places to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News and World Report. This recognition was based on several measures including value, health care, desirability, job market, and overall quality of life. What makes this honor even more meaningful is that Flower Mound did not apply for this recognition. It is a reflection of the community we have built together. While rankings are encouraging, what truly makes our Town special are the people who volunteer, support local businesses, coach youth sports, serve in our schools, attend town meetings, and those who look out for their neighbors every day. This recognition belongs to our entire community. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Given our great community engagement, I just know I will be seeing you at our summer events! June begins with the Community Activity Center (CAC) Birthday Bash on Saturday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be activities all day and members can bring a friend for FREE all day. Also on June 13, Heritage Park will host the phenomenal Chalk-the-Walk Art Contest from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is spectacular in artistry of all levels and it’s worth coming to see, even if you don’t enter the competition. The first 75 participants to register will receive chalk pastels or you may bring your own. Awards will be presented across multiple age divisions, including adults and family divisions. Go to our website, flowermound.gov/events to register or you can also still attend without registering and be in the competition.

On June 19, the CAC will also host a sensory-friendly water park day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This special event is designed to provide a lower-sensory environment for families and individuals who can benefit from reduced sensory input while enjoying the water park.

There are so many local activities… too many to include in this article, so I encourage you check out our Senior Center, our Flower Mound Library, and with our local businesses! Stay local to keep our businesses thriving. Please check out the Flower Mound local Adventures Guide if you received the mailer or at flowermound.gov and enter “adventures guide” in the search box.

After we close out this month, our community will once again come together to celebrate one of Flower Mound’s favorite festivals— Independence Fest 2026 held on Saturday, July 4 at Bakersfield Park! This one is extra special because we are celebrating America’s commemorative 250th birthday! Let’s all come out and celebrate together!

The celebration kicks off with our annual Children’s Parade at Leonard and Helen John’s Park (1800 Timbercreek Rd.) and the parade will start at 10:15 a.m. so bring your decorated bikes, strollers, and wagons to be in the parade and we will take a short stroll where there will be FREE Hot dogs from the Summit Club, as well as drinks, children’s entertainment and music.

Then, head over to Bakersfield Park (1201 Duncan Ln.) where the main festival will start at 5 p.m. Parking and entertainment are FREE including shuttle service. This year Independence Fest will feature Emerald City, Le Freak Band, and our headliner Gabby Barrett. There will also be a variety of tasty food trucks, vendor booths, our classic car show and the Kid’s Zone area. The night will close out with a spectacular fireworks show. This is going to be one amazing birthday party that we will celebrate together!