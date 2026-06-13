Highland Village City Update – June 2026

Last month, we recognized and congratulated Mayor Pro Tem Robert Fiester and Councilmember Jon Kixmiller for their service to the residents of Highland Village. Mayor Pro Tem Robert Fiester has served on the City Council since 2018. He has also served as a City Representative on the Highland Village Community Development Corporation. Prior to his election to City Council, Robert was appointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission in 2017. Councilmember Jon Kixmiller has served on the City Council since 2018. Prior to his election to the Highland Village City Council, Jon served on the Bartonville Town Council and the American Red Cross Board and was involved with his HOA. Kixmiller and Fiester have both reached their term limits. Public service requires time, sacrifice, and a true heart for the community. Both Robert and Jon have given all of that faithfully. I appreciate their wisdom and thoughtful decision-making, which have helped guide Council and shaped the direction of this City. Because of their service, Highland Village is stronger, and our future is brighter. I am grateful for their dedication and integrity and for serving this community so well.

In June, we will welcome two new Councilmembers – Dan Jaworski and Hogan Heathington. Dan is no stranger to the City, having previously served on Planning & Zoning, City Council, and as Mayor. Hogan leaves his position on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to serve on Council. I look forward to working with both of them.

June marks the beginning of the City budget process. The City budget goes into effect on October 1, and because of required public hearing dates, the budget is nearly complete by mid-August. City staff, the city manager, council members, and I meet in June to receive and review the proposed budget for each department. I make it a priority to participate in this process each year, as it is extremely beneficial to understand what is needed to provide the high level of service expected by our residents. Highland Village city staff look for every way they can provide our residents with the best service at the lowest cost.

We are excited for our upcoming signature summer event, Celebrate Highland Village. Last year, we moved this event to Doubletree Ranch Park, and it was a huge success. Mark your calendar to attend this year on Saturday, June 13. A full day of activities is planned, including the Celebrate Highland Village 5K and Fun Run, the Highland Village Lions Club Fishing Derby (now at Unity Park), and the second annual Fire Truck Pull benefiting Special Olympics Texas. Evening events feature live music from Emerald City Downtown Fever, food vendors, a kid zone, and end the evening with our spectacular fireworks. I know many of you have previously watched the fireworks from Lake Lewisville or from a location with a view of the lake. It should be noted that the fireworks will be launched from the south side of Doubletree Ranch Park and will not be visible from the lake. We invite you to join us at Doubletree Ranch Park for the best viewing location. All the details can be found at hvparks.com/celebrate. I look forward to seeing you at the event!

As we close out the school year and head outdoors to enjoy summer, remember that the City has a Micro-mobility ordinance that requires all riders under 18 to wear helmets. You may be asking, “What is a Micro-mobility device?” Traditional bikes, E-bikes, E-scooters, hoverboards, Segways, skateboards, unicycles, gliders, and even a Razor Scooter are all Micro-mobility devices. We are seeing more and more of these types of devices being used by our youth and want to ensure they are safe and protected. These electric devices are allowed on our trails, and I encourage parents to teach kids the rules of the road and trail courtesy. Our HVPD officers will also be on the trails this summer, interacting with our residents and enforcing the ordinance.

If you are looking for a summer camp experience, we have teamed up with KidVenture for Camp Highland Village. This program offers nine unique weeks of summer day camp held at Doubletree Ranch Park. Check out hvparks.com for all the details.

One of our favorite amenities, the splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park, is now open through Labor Day. Be sure to check hvparks.com for the hours and schedule before heading to the park.

And speaking of our favorite amenities, we are excited to share that our trail system has been recognized by DFW Child Magazine readers as the Best Place to Explore Nature. This affirms our investment in parks, trails and outdoor experiences, as well as the community’s appreciation for this commitment. Additionally, it reflects the value our residents place on having connected outdoor spaces that link neighborhoods, parks, schools, retail destinations and recreational amenities while encouraging recreation, exploration, and a strong connection to nature. Our trails are among the amenities residents cite most often as reasons they love living in Highland Village.

If you want to become involved in the City, consider applying to serve on a board or commission. We are currently taking applications from residents interested in volunteering their time to the City. All the details and the application are available on the City website under Boards and Commissions. I hope you will consider serving our City; I can tell you it is a rewarding experience!

Here’s to a fun summer in Highland Village. I look forward to seeing you around!