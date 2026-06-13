Southern Denton County housing market remains on solid ground

Denton County’s housing market remained steady in May, with modest price growth, stable inventory and continued buyer activity signaling a balanced market despite economic uncertainty.

According to the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors, the county’s median home price rose 3.2% year over year to $464,500 in May. Active listings increased 1.4%, while closed sales climbed 1.7%, indicating steady demand from buyers. Months of inventory remained unchanged at 4.6 months, a level generally considered balanced between buyers and sellers.

“The leveling out of the region’s housing market is a great economic sign,” GFWAR President Shawn Buck said. “A stable market strengthens our region and allows first-time homebuyers to be more confident in finding a home and making a reasonable offer that will be accepted.”

Among southern Denton County communities, Flower Mound posted some of the strongest gains. The town’s median home price increased 4.2% to $688,000, while closed sales jumped 21.1%. Active listings declined 7.1%, tightening inventory to 3.2 months.

Highland Village remained stable, with a median home price of $605,000, up 0.8% from a year ago. Closed sales increased 25%, while active listings fell 9.3%. Inventory stood at 2.9 months.

Lewisville experienced a different trend, with the median home price declining 7.8% year over year to $378,000. However, closed sales increased 11.3%, suggesting buyers remained active despite softer pricing. Inventory measured 3.7 months.

Overall, the May data suggests Denton County’s housing market continues to avoid the sharp swings seen in some parts of the country, with moderate price appreciation, healthy inventory levels and steady buyer engagement.